Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 654,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,405,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after buying an additional 3,299,009 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

