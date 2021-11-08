Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered shares of TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

