Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $19.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

