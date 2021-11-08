Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.37. 7,989,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,768. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a market cap of $219.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.