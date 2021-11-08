Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.37. 7,989,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,768. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a market cap of $219.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.