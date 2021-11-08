Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.31). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.