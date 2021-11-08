Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 6,673.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 7,186,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,760. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $451.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 653,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 537,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

