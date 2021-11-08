Zacks: Brokerages Expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $12,184,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREY opened at $11.48 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.11.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

