Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 278.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,953. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $70.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

