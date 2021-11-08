Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up approximately 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $64,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $44,492,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 348,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $118.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

