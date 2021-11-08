Zacks Investment Management Buys 117,267 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 830,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,267 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $87,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock worth $17,721,086. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

