Zacks Investment Management Buys 1,570 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $120,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $168.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

