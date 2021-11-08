Zacks Investment Management Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $83,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $205.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average of $214.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

