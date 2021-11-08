Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

