Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 843,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,163 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $45,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $245.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

