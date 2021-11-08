Zacks Investment Management Invests $31.24 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 674,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UGI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UGI by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UGI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.