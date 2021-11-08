Zacks Investment Management Purchases 29,849 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.15% of International Paper worth $35,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 118.4% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 287.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:IP opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

