Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.19% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $55,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG opened at $160.26 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.28.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.