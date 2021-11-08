Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Hold

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

ALIZY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ALIZY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.47. 108,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.22. Allianz has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

