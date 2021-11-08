Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to Sell

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

LL stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $532.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after buying an additional 241,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after buying an additional 126,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

