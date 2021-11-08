Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PPBI opened at $44.52 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 25,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

