Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

