Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,673,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.