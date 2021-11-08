Zebra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Novanta by 14.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $181.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 147.15 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.01 and a 1 year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

