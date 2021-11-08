Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $236,000 Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $649.47 million, a PE ratio of -109.83, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.