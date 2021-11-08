Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.95 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

