Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,847 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,924,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,815,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 63,942 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 77.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 124,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

