Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 724 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of HBT Financial worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $521.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $19.33.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

HBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

