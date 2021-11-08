Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WEX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,590,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 272.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $155.95 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.99. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

