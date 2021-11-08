Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $350,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $1,351,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $4,856,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

IT stock opened at $331.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.74. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.37 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

