Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 478,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.