Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $10,414,230,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after buying an additional 200,605 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.49, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

