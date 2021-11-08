Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.05.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $280.00 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.66 and a 200-day moving average of $226.75.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

