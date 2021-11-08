Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,257 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 251,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.