Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Revolve Group stock opened at $81.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $82.85.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

