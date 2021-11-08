Zeta Global (ZETA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Zeta Global to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Zeta Global has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.56 million. On average, analysts expect Zeta Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zeta Global stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

