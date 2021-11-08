Zilla Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $228,757.33 and approximately $4,006.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00234842 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00096817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

