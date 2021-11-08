Zimmer Partners LP Buys New Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

YMM opened at $13.96 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

YMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

