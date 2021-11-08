Zimmer Partners LP Buys Shares of 250,000 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,947,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,562,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DIDI opened at 8.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 8.34. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1-year low of 7.16 and a 1-year high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

