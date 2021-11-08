Zimmer Partners LP Purchases Shares of 10,000 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

