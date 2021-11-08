Zimmer Partners LP Reduces Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 153,600 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

