Zimmer Partners LP Takes $6.30 Million Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 362,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 931,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

