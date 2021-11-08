ZINC (ZINC) Price Up 7.9% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $53,471.07 and $53.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00052081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00231271 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00097147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

