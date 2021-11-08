ZKSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $101.47 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 19% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $101.47 million and $6.51 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

