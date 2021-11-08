ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.29

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $74.11, with a volume of 3997074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $31,667,421.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,045,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,313,092. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

