ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SRTTY opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

