Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $12.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.05.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.