Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

