-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10).

OCGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

OCGN traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,187,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,184,805. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 4.50. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.