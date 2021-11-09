-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

