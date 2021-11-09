-$0.15 EPS Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

FTRP opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.